          Australian Open 2020 bracket, scores, schedule, how to watch, analysis

          WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images
          1:57 PM ET
          ESPN.com

          We've got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2020 Australian Open, from the latest news on Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and more to daily results and analysis from Melbourne. Get scores, schedules and brackets, as well as info on how to watch all the action and the latest analysis from our team of tennis experts. Live daily coverage is available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+.

          Australian Open schedule and coverage

          How to watch the Australian Open

          Live daily coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+. Don't have ESPN? Click here to subscribe today and get instant access.

          Listings in global territories:

          • Africa: BeIN Sports, EuroSport, SuperSport

          • Asia Pacific & Oceania: ESPN, Fox Sports, Nine, BTV, CCTV, FBC, SINA, GDTV, QIY, NHK, Sky Sports, Sony Six, W_O_W_O_W

          • Canada: TSN, RDS

          • Central Asia: EuroSport, Sony Six

          • Europe: EuroSport, ServusTV

          • Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN

          • Middle East: BeIN Sports, EuroSport

          • United States: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel

          Australia's bushfire crisis

          play
          1:24

          Jakupovic forced to retire after coughing fit

          Dalila Jakupovic experiences difficulty breathing during her qualifying match for the Australian Open and is forced to retire.

          • FAQ: As smoke from nearby fires affects the air quality in Melbourne, what protocols do officials have in place to protect players, fans and staff? Read

          • Jake Michaels: As hazardous smoke continues to blanket Melbourne, Australian Open officials are finding new ways to avoid answering how the Grand Slam will be impacted. Read

          • Rally for Relief: A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena watched Roger Federer defeat Nick Kyrgios in a one-set finale to aid wildfire charities on Wednesday. Read

          • Pledge to help: The International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon pledged a total of $400,000 to help relief efforts. Read

          Players to watch in the Australian Open

          • Pete Bodo: Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Novak Djokovic scored season-opening titles, but will wins lead to success in the year's first Grand Slam? Read

          • Bodo: The WTA season started with 14 women 21-or-under ranked in the top 100. Our experts weigh in on the elite eight to watch. Read

