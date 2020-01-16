We've got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2020 Australian Open, from the latest news on Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and more to daily results and analysis from Melbourne. Get scores, schedules and brackets, as well as info on how to watch all the action and the latest analysis from our team of tennis experts. Live daily coverage is available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Listings in global territories:

Africa: BeIN Sports, EuroSport, SuperSport

Asia Pacific & Oceania: ESPN, Fox Sports, Nine, BTV, CCTV, FBC, SINA, GDTV, QIY, NHK, Sky Sports, Sony Six, W_O_W_O_W

Canada: TSN, RDS

Central Asia: EuroSport, Sony Six

Europe: EuroSport, ServusTV

Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN

Middle East: BeIN Sports, EuroSport

United States: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel

Australia's bushfire crisis

play 1:24 Jakupovic forced to retire after coughing fit Dalila Jakupovic experiences difficulty breathing during her qualifying match for the Australian Open and is forced to retire.

FAQ: As smoke from nearby fires affects the air quality in Melbourne, what protocols do officials have in place to protect players, fans and staff? Read

Jake Michaels: As hazardous smoke continues to blanket Melbourne, Australian Open officials are finding new ways to avoid answering how the Grand Slam will be impacted. Read

Rally for Relief: A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena watched Roger Federer defeat Nick Kyrgios in a one-set finale to aid wildfire charities on Wednesday. Read

Pledge to help: The International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon pledged a total of $400,000 to help relief efforts. Read

