Tennis Australia has announced Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will headline a charity exhibition event called Rally for Relief on Rod Laver Arena to aid bushfire relief efforts.

Australian Open tournament organiser Craig Tiley told reporters on Wednesday that Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniaki and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also take part in the event to be held on the evening of Wednesday, January 15.

"For a period of about two-and-a-half hours we're going to be showcasing the game, but also coming together as a community to play our part in the relief effort," Tiley said.