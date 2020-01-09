Revelling in the ATP Cup team environment, Nick Kyrgios has given Australia a flying start in their quarter-final against Great Britain in Sydney.

Kyrgios cast aside Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 12 minutes in Thursday's opening singles rubber at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre.

It was like a party as Kyrgios joked with teammates and skipper Lleyton Hewitt in Australia's courtside box between games.

But the one-time Australian Open quarter-finalist was deadly serious on court, backing up his pulsating three-set win over Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday night with another classy and composed display.

Mixing under-arm serves with 11 booming aces and an array of dinks and slices, tennis's most charismatic performer bamboozled Norrie while electrifying the crowd with his energy and flamboyance.

Kyrgios wrapped up the opening set in half an hour before grabbing another three service breaks in the second to put Australia one up in the best-of-three-match tie.

Kyrgios said he loved every minute playing inside the new-look Ken Rosewall Arena, and for the home fans and his tight-knit team.

"Our team's got each others' backs," he said.

"One of my good friends Jordan Thompson was here today so that made me play a bit better.

"But I love the team event.

"Rusty (Hewitt) is the best captain and all the teammates supporting each other, being there for one another and it's paying off."

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur can seal the tie with victory over Dan Evans in the second singles rubber, with John Peers and Chris Guccione scheduled to play Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury in the doubles.

Success over the Brits would set up a semi-final against Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup champions Spain or Belgium on Saturday night.

Russia will face Argentina in Thursday night's second quarter-final.

Spain and Belgium clash on Friday night, after the Novak Djokovic-led Serbia take on Canada in that day's first quarter-final.