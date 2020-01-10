Two youngsters will face off for the first singles title of the 2020 ATP Tour in Doha, as both 22-year-old Andrey Rublev and 20-year old Corentin Moutet won their semifinal games on Friday at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Following a partial washout on Thursday, No. 2 seed Rublev made a great return to the court -- first by beating Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-3, then cruising past Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-1.

"Today I felt even better in the second match than the first match," said Rublev.

"I was moving better. I was hitting better. The energy was much better the second match than the first match."

His next opponent, Corentin Moutet also had a day to remember as he first defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, and then wrapped up the day with a stunning 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 comeback victory over top seed Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka played Moutet after beating Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4 earlier on Friday, but the Swiss wasn't able to make it to the final like he did in 2008, when he fell in the championship match against Andy Murray.