Keys comeback seals Brisbane finals berth

Madison Keys has charged into the Brisbane International final after turning the tables on Petra Kvitova in a comeback semi-final victory.

Down a set and a break, the American won nine of 10 games on Saturday afternoon in a remarkable mid-match recovery against the tournament's 2011 champion on her way to a 3-6 6-2 6-3 triumph.

She will play Naomi Osaka or defending champion Karolina Pliskova - the world No.4 and 2 respectively - in Sunday afternoon's final.

Keys celebrates after knocking Petra Kvitova out of the Brisbane International. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The world No.13 and tournament's eighth seed couldn't rely on her huge serve as Kvitova, ranked five spots ahead, climbed into it in the early exchanges on a closed Pat Rafter Arena.

It moved the left-handed sixth seed within striking distance of an easy kill.

But a chat to coach Juan Todero helped to swing the momentum as Keys, an Australian Open semi-finalist five years ago, assumed control.

"He pretty much just said 'don't be discouraged'," Keys said.

"I felt like I had chances, but couldn't close on those ... and once I did, I felt the momentum went back and forth but I gained confidence.

Keys, who had beaten Samantha Stosur in the second round and not dropped a set in her three previous matches, surged from 0-2 down to level proceedings.

Czech star Kvitova found another gear, breaking twice in a see-sawing final set.

But Keys unloaded from the baseline and forced Kvitova to miss a low volley to land the crucial break before she came from 0-30 to serve out the match in exactly two hours.

Keys made the French Open quarter-finals and also the last 16 at the 2019 US and Australian opens.

But a bright start to the season is something she won't take for granted.

"I'm very happy but I'm very tired," she said.

"From getting broken in the second set on, I think I played a pretty high level.

"I've definitely started the year playing some really terrible tennis so it's nice to be on this side of things."