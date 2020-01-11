        <
          Keys comeback seals Brisbane finals berth

          12:57 AM ET
          • AAP

          Madison Keys has charged into the Brisbane International final after turning the tables on Petra Kvitova in a comeback semi-final victory.

          Down a set and a break, the American won nine of 10 games on Saturday afternoon in a remarkable mid-match recovery against the tournament's 2011 champion on her way to a 3-6 6-2 6-3 triumph.

          She will play Naomi Osaka or defending champion Karolina Pliskova - the world No.4 and 2 respectively - in Sunday afternoon's final.

          The world No.13 and tournament's eighth seed couldn't rely on her huge serve as Kvitova, ranked five spots ahead, climbed into it in the early exchanges on a closed Pat Rafter Arena.

          It moved the left-handed sixth seed within striking distance of an easy kill.

          But a chat to coach Juan Todero helped to swing the momentum as Keys, an Australian Open semi-finalist five years ago, assumed control.

          "He pretty much just said 'don't be discouraged'," Keys said.

          "I felt like I had chances, but couldn't close on those ... and once I did, I felt the momentum went back and forth but I gained confidence.

          Keys, who had beaten Samantha Stosur in the second round and not dropped a set in her three previous matches, surged from 0-2 down to level proceedings.

          Czech star Kvitova found another gear, breaking twice in a see-sawing final set.

          But Keys unloaded from the baseline and forced Kvitova to miss a low volley to land the crucial break before she came from 0-30 to serve out the match in exactly two hours.

          Keys made the French Open quarter-finals and also the last 16 at the 2019 US and Australian opens.

          But a bright start to the season is something she won't take for granted.

          "I'm very happy but I'm very tired," she said.

          "From getting broken in the second set on, I think I played a pretty high level.

          "I've definitely started the year playing some really terrible tennis so it's nice to be on this side of things."

