MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian Open organizers said Saturday that US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn because of knee injuries.

"The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."

Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro also was recovering from a knee ailment.

The tournament begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.