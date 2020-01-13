        <
        >

          Caroline Wozniacki withdraws from Kooyong ahead of Australian Open

          2:12 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will have no further preparation before her final career appearance at the Australian Open after she withdrew Monday from the traditional warm-up tournament at Kooyong.

          The 29-year-old Dane announced that she will retire after the Australian Open, where in 2018 she won her only Grand Slam title.

          Now ranked 35th, Wozniacki was due to play in a select women's field at Kooyong but informed organizers Monday that she was withdrawing.

          "She's pulled up a bit sore after playing [at the ASB Classic] in Auckland, so as a precaution ahead of the Open, she's decided not to play," tournament director Peter Johnston said.

          Wozniacki reached the singles semifinals at the ASB Classic and the doubles final with long-time friend Serena Williams. It was the first time the two have combined in doubles.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices