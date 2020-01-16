Dalila Jakupovic experiences difficulty breathing during her qualifying match for the Australian Open and is forced to retire. (1:24)

British tennis player Liam Broady has accused Australian Open officials of treating qualifiers worse than animals as calls grow among players to form a union.

Broady lost in the first round of qualifying, playing his match in a blanket of smoke at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, and said he struggled to breathe in the conditions.

Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic had to quit her qualifying match that day after a coughing fit, while Australia's Bernard Tomic also sought medical treatment.

World No.234 Broady took to Twitter on Thursday, saying: "The more I think about the conditions we played in a few days ago the more it boils my blood.

"We can't let this slide. The email we received yesterday from the ATP and AO was a slap in the face, conditions were 'playable'. Were they healthy?

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"Citizens of Melbourne were warned to keep their animals indoors the day I played qualifying, and yet were were expected to go outside for high intensity physical competition?