Australian men's No. 1 Alex de Minaur will miss the Australian Open after being unable to recover from a nasty abdominal strain.

The 20-year-old, who reached the third round at Melbourne Park in 2019, battled through the ATP Cup before withdrawing from this week's Adelaide International.

De Minaur had undergone daily treatment in order to be fit for the Australian Open, however on Thursday afternoon he confirmed he would miss his first Grand Slam main draw since Wimbledon, 2017.

"It's pretty devastating," de Minaur said in Adelaide. "I've got a four centimetre grade two tear.

"It's serious. Getting out of bed hurts. Even though it killed me, it's the right decision."

