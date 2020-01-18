Roger Federer is more worried for people and animals directly affected by the Australia bushfires rather than the issue of playing in the smoke himself. (1:56)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Eight Aussies are in action on Day 1 of the Australian Open, with Ash Barty the headline act on Rod Laver Arena for the night session. Follow their fortunes here in our Aussies in action daily wrap.

All times in AEDT

Ash Barty (AUS) vs. Lesia Tsurenko

7pm, Rod Laver Arena

Barty comes into this year's tournament with a whole new level of pressure, although she says she's comfortable in the build-up. She's the No. 1 seed for her home Slam, something Australian tennis fans won't have witnessed since Lleyton Hewitt back in 2003. Her form leading into this year's tournament has been a touch patchy; she was bundled out in the first round at Brisbane, but bounced back superbly by winning the Adelaide International on Saturday.

Her first round opponent is a tricky one. Lesia Tsurenko is a journeywoman who has beaten Barty once previously (Brisbane, 2018). The 30-year-old Ukrainian has made a Grand Slam quarterfinal once, but Barty, the reigning French Open champion, should be too strong in front of a vocal home crowd.

Ash Barty shouldn't have too many problems in the early rounds of the 2020 Australian Open. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Marc Polmans (AUS) vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

Third match after 11am, Court 8

It might come as a surprise to some that Mikhail Kukushkin is still doing the Grand Slam rounds; the 32-year-old hasn't had much luck in Melbourne over his career. Aside from a surprise fourth-round appearance back in 2012, he's been knocked out in the first round in every other Melbourne Park appearance. That fact won't be going to Polmans' head, however. The 22-year-old Aussie only made his Open main draw debut last year and fell to Denis Kudla in what really was a five-set epic. Can the Melbourne boy get his first Slam match victory on Monday? This may be his best shot.

John Millman (AUS) vs. Ugo Humbert

Not before 4pm, Court 3

Crowd favourite Millman makes his 2020 Australian Open debut against Frenchman Ugo Humbert. Humbert has already made waves this summer by upsetting John Isner and Benoit Paire in Auckland for the ASB Classic title. Millman is a battler and rises to the occasion when playing on home soil, but the 21-year-old Frenchman isn't an easy first-round match-up.

Will Millmania hit Melbourne Park again this year? AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs. Alexander Bublik

Third match after 11am, Court 3

Could Thompson be somewhat of a late bloomer? Ranked No. 65 in the world, Thompson is coming off a career-best year, in which he won four Grand Slam matches and made the last 16 of the Miami Open. Last year in Melbourne, he accounted for Feliciano Lopez in the first round -- no mean feat -- before falling to Andreas Seppi. Thompson faces mysterious Kazakh Alexander Bublik (ranked just above him at No. 55) in the first round, and will be hoping the home court factor will give him the edge.

Sam Stosur (AUS) vs. Caty McNally

Fourth match after 11am, Melbourne Arena

Could this be the last time we see Stosur at Melbourne Park? The 35-year-old's career is well and truly winding down; she managed just one win in Grand Slams last year at the French Open, while she hasn't tasted first round success in Melbourne since 2015. Stosur faces 18-year-old American Caty McNally, and while the Aussie is nearly double her opponent's age, they are only 19 spots apart on the world rankings (Stosur is 97 and McNally 116). Can Stosur lift in front of a bumper Melbourne Arena crowd?

John-Patrick Smith (AUS) vs. Guido Pella

11am, Court 8

JP Smith will make his first main draw appearance at Melbourne Park since 2013 on Monday when he faces 22nd seed Guido Pella. Known moreso as a doubles player, Smith will be looking to make the most of his Australian Open appearance, and with a home crowd behind him, will be keen to force an upset over the 29-year-old Argentine. Pella may be seeded, but his ranking may be inflated by a dream quarterfinal run at Wimbledon last year - his best result at Melbourne was just a second-round berth in 2016.

Other Australians in action on Day 1

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) vs. Ann Li

Second match after 11am, Court 3

Andrew Harris (AUS) vs. Matteo Berrettini

11am, Melbourne Arena