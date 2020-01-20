Roger Federer breezes past Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 as he advances to the second round of the Australian Open. (1:59)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Roger Federer took another step toward a 21st Grand Slam singles title with a routine 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Steve Johnson at Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Federer, playing his first tournament of the season, wasn't troubled in his match with the American player as he seeks his seventh Australian title. Federer won his first in Melbourne in 2004.

Meanwhile, No. 13-seeded Denis Shapovalov is out of the Australian Open after losing in four sets to Marton Fucsovics. Shapovalov, a 20-year-old Canadian, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3). Shapovalov berated the umpire and received a code violation during his ill-tempered match on Margaret Court Arena. The blowup came after the third set.

After throwing his racket, Shapovalov was given the code violation that triggered his outburst.

"I didn't break it. If I break it, 100% code me," Shapovalov yelled at umpire Renaud Lichtenstein. "You're not doing your job. You're just finding reasons to code me."

Fucsovics also beat the 13th seed last year at Melbourne Park, that time Sam Querrey in the second round.

"Usually this is not a lucky number, but for me, my favorite number," he said. "I played some of my best tennis today. Everything was working well."

In other men's results, Querrey beat 25th-seeded Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and No. 8 Matteo Berrettini advanced 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 over wild-card entry Andrew Harris.

