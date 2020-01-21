MELBOURNE, Australia -- Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas has urged his fans to be more respectful when attending his matches at the Australian Open.

The world No. 6 and 2019 semifinalist at Melbourne Park crushed Italian Salvatore Caruso 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round on Monday, but the match was overshadowed by poor behavior from a large and vocal Greek contingent in the Margaret Court Arena stands.

"It is a little bit [distracting] if I would be an opponent," Tsitsipas said. "From their side, they should be a little bit more respectful to the opponents. They can do what they're doing but probably with more respect. That's all -- nothing else."

The Tsitsipas fans chanted, "Ole! Ole! Stefanos Tsitsipas," throughout the contest, frequently made noise during points and at times booed Caruso.

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas said the type of raucous behavior his fans showed Monday night "should stay in football, not the tennis court." AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

Speaking after the match, Tsitsipas said the sort of behavior his fans engaged in is not acceptable in tennis.

"[That] attitude doesn't really belong in tennis," Tsitsipas said. "I would describe it as a football field self-expression. It should stay in football, not in the tennis court.

"I really like [how] they come and support me because that gives me a lot of positives in my game," Tsitsipas added, saying he doesn't "really know why they want to go the extra mile some of the times."

Tsitsipas, the 2019 ATP Finals champion, returns to the court Wednesday, when he will face German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber in the second round.