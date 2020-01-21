MELBOURNE, Australia -- When he was making his unlikely run at the 2018 US Open -- a quarterfinal berth with a fourth round victory over Roger Federer to boot -- John Millman wasn't going out of his way to do anything different.

In fact, he made a splash on social media when during his on-court interview, and after eliminating arguably the greatest player of the modern era, he said he was particularly concerned about his NFL fantasy draft, which was scheduled for some six hours later.

"It's 1 o'clock [in the morning] now. I probably should try to get a recovery. I've got a 7 o'clock in the morning fantasy draft," Millman said at the time. "I'm second pick. I don't know whether to go [Todd] Gurley or Le'Veon Bell."

John Millman and Roger Federer shake hands after Millman defeated Federer at the 2018 US Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

It resonated with a legion of new American tennis fans who might previously had never head of the 30-year-old Brisbanite, but as Millman tells ESPN after his first-round victory over Ugo Humbert at the 2020 Australian Open, he's always been just "one of the people".

It's why every year around January, whether he's playing his home tournament in Brisbane, or elsewhere around the continent, you might see #Millmania trending on Twitter.

It was coined seven years ago by a journalist before Millman faced Andy Murray at the 2013 Brisbane International. It was one of the local's first big tournament matches after an injury-interrupted start to his career.

But the public, especially on social media, have breathed new life into the term, rallying behind the cause of one of Australian sport's most likable characters. It's because he's just like us - he goes to the local shops, drives his sister's car and loves watching Liverpool and the Brisbane Lions.

And as you'd expect, Millman loves the banter he has with the public.

"I love [Millmania]," the world No. 47 laughs. "I think I first heard it a few years ago, and I think it's just represents people coming and supporting me. I'm someone who really likes to use the crowd, and they know that and they love to give me a bit of energy.

"I hope that people resonate with the fact that I'm just an Australian out there trying to give it a crack, and I think the fans get that. They've given me some great memories, and long after I finish playing tennis I'll remember the crowd support I've had here."

John Millman of Australia celebrates after defeating Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Australian Open. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

But it's the memories Millman gives back to the fans which sends Millmania peaking every year, and it's little wonder why.

"Can you get a couple more drinks please, maybe a Gatorade?" he asked a ball kid following his first-round win. He pointed to a fan in the stands who must have spent most of the three hours and 24 minutes it took the Queenslander to see off Humbert in the sun.

And no matter whether it's a five-set loss, a three-set win or anything in between, Millman digs in with a grit that would make Lleyton Hewitt -- who was present in the box for Tuesday's win -- proud.

"Not just Lleyton but (coaches) Jaymon Crabb and Tony Roche... These are guys that are in and around that Davis Cup setup that I admire so much," Millman tells ESPN. "I just love tapping into their knowledge, experience and energy. They give a lot, not just when you see them out on court, but they're at practice sessions.

"Lleyton actually warmed me up for my match -- so there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that goes unnoticed, and I'm so grateful that I've had their support throughout my career."

play 1:31 Millman used crowd to progress to 2nd round Brisbane's John Millman spoke to ESPN after beating Ugo Humbert in the opening round of the Australian Open 2020.

And while typically a 'Millman-like' match tends to be a long slog (Tuesday's win was also a dogfight from start to finish) he says that isn't by design.

"The conditions [at Melbourne Park] have been pretty slow out there recently," he says. "The courts are ripping up these balls and there aren't many free points to be had. There have been some pretty extended rallies out there, but these best-of-five encounters are tough, it's physical tennis.

"You're never going to play a match that isn't physical, so you need to use the crowd and the energy around the place and hopefully it helps you get over the line."

That's why he loves Court 3. The scene for many of his Australian Open triumphs -- as well as epic losses -- he said the "cauldron"-like atmosphere is unmatched around the world.

"I like to consider myself one of the people, one of the folk, and the outside courts are where you get the die-hard fans," he says. "Court 3 has actually given me some really memorable matches in the past, and it's a great cauldron which creates a great atmosphere every time I step out there.

"The support I get in Australia is really special. It really is one of the reasons you play tennis. I think we're lucky as Australians that we get to start off the year down here, and to tap into these loyal fans is something I don't take for granted."

John Millman in action on Court 3 back in 2016. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

But Millman hardly has a niche following anymore; sure, he likes the raucous confines of the show courts in Melbourne, but he's once again ranked inside the top 50, and has his sights set on rising further up the rankings.

"I'd love to be seeded for one of these things," he laughs, referring to a Slam. "I think I got up to about 33 [in the world] so I was one spot out from being seeded a while back."

One thing which has also eluded the 30-year-old is a main draw win at the French Open - it's the only major at which he hasn't tasted main draw success.

"I'd love to [get a win in Paris], geez, I don't think I'm a bad clay court player ... but the French Open wins have alluded me. Maybe I've had a couple of rough draws," he says of last year's tight five-set loss to fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the first round, "But it's something I'd like to tick off. I feel like I can win [on clay] and I'll give myself every opportunity.

"I'd also love to play at the Olympic Games again - 2016 was a super special time for me, and obviously the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup, so being able to represent my country is something that gets me excited."

Nick Kyrgios celebrates with teammate John Millman following Millman's win during Day 3 of the 2020 ATP Cup. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

But for now, Millman will be happy to walk out for his second round match against 31st seed Hubert Hurkacz on Court 3, aiming to progress to the third round of a Slam for the first time since that infamous win over Federer. We already know he'll have some rowdy fan support and #Millmania trending on Twitter.