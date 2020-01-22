After Zheng Saisai breaks Naomi Osaka's serve in the second set, Osaka throws her racket and kicks it before heading to the bench and putting a towel over her head. (0:52)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Showing great poise for a 15-year-old, Coco Gauff kept digging herself out of deficits and eventually prevailed to reach the Australian Open's third round, setting up yet another Grand Slam showdown with Naomi Osaka.

Less than five months after their memorable meeting at the US Open -- Osaka won that one in straight sets, then consoled a crying Gauff and encouraged her to address the crowd -- the two will meet again. Like that time, Osaka is the major's reigning champion, and Gauff is making her debut at the tournament.

"I know what to expect," Gauff said. "I'm excited for a good match."

She was not at her best Wednesday against Sorana Cirstea, but she managed to figure her way out of trouble, over and over again, to produce a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over more than two hours.

Gauff dropped the first set. After forcing things to a third, she trailed by a break at 3-0. Even after getting back to 3-all, Gauff needed to get through one more gut check: Twice she was two points from losing. But the American teenager broke in the next-to-last game, then held on to win and showed the sort of emotion she displayed for much of the match, leaning forward and pumping her fist.

How did Gauff get through this test?

"Just my will to win,'' she said. "My parents, they always told me I can come back, no matter what the score is.''

Earlier, Osaka worked through some frustration by grabbing her racket with both hands and chucking it to the ground, tossing away a tennis ball and then kicking her racket. Then she gathered herself and defeated Saisai Zheng 6-2, 6-4.

"I got really fired up when she was up ... and people started clapping more," Osaka said. Asked what the crowd was clapping for, she said, "For the drama. I was complaining here. I was almost throwing my racket over there."

Osaka won back-to-back majors at the US Open in 2018 and Australian Open in 2019. She was unable to successfully defend her U.S. title and is using that as a learning experience to counteract any nerves.

"I got that all out during the US Open. Coming here, I think about it as a new tournament," she said. "The only thing that has changed is maybe people want to beat me more."

On the adjoining show court at about the same time, 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova held her composure when she faced three set points before winning 13 of the next 15 points to beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 7-5.

Both of last year's finalists secured spots in the third round before some of the women completed their first-round matches in the singles draw. A backlog created by heavy rain on Day 1 caused a further spillover on Day 2.

In other notable results early on Day 3, 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki moved on in the tournament she has announced will be the last of her career, erasing big deficits in each set for a 7-5, 7-5 victory against Dayana Yastremska.

Also advancing to the third round were No. 14-seeded Sofia Kenin, No. 18 Alison Riske, No. 25 Ekaterina Alexandrova and Julia Goerges, who beat 13th-seeded Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In first-round matches, 31-year-old Carla Suarez Navarro, a three-time quarterfinalist in Australia, upset 11th-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), and Taylor Townsend beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-6 (5) to move into a second-rounder against No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.