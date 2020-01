After Saisai Zheng breaks Naomi Osaka's serve in the second set, Osaka throws her racket and kicks it before heading to the bench and putting her towel over her head. (0:52)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame swirling winds on Margaret Court Arena to beat Saisai Zheng 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday and advance to the third round.

Osaka became upset with herself at times. After having her service broken in the second set, Osaka threw her racket to the ground, tossed a ball and kicked the racket along the court. She then sat in her courtside chair with a towel over her head.

But she rallied back and clinched the match when Zheng double-faulted on match point.

Osaka said the best part about winning over Zheng was how she was able to deal with all the emotions.

"I hope you guys like the tennis that's coming after my match,'' the third-seeded Osaka said, "because it wasn't that pretty.''

Because of suspended matches from rain on Monday, eight first-round women's singles matches were not completed Tuesday. That meant Osaka had advanced to the third round before some of those players had finished their first match.

In other second-round matches, No. 14 Sofia Kenin beat qualifier Ann Li 6-1, 6-3. Anett Kontaveit beat wild-card entry Astra Sharma 6-0, 6-2 in a first-round match.