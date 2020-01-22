Novak Djokovic defeats Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the third round. (0:36)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic avoided the same mistake he made three years ago when he met a wild-card entry in the second round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic required all of 95 minutes Wednesday to beat Japanese wild-card entry Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a swirling breeze at Rod Laver Arena to advance to a third-round match against Yoshihito Nishioka, who is coming off a win over 30th-seeded Dan Evans.

Djokovic had 16 aces and 31 total winners and didn't face a break point against Ito.

In 2017, Djokovic was upset in the second round by Denis Istomin, who, like Ito, had earned his spot in the main draw by winning the Asia-Pacific wild-card playoff. That was Djokovic's worst performance in Australia since a first-round exit in 2006.

His experience at Melbourne Park counted as the wind picked up in the afternoon.

"Credit to [Ito] for fighting to the end. Tough conditions out here," Djokovic said. "The wind can get you out of your comfort zone very quickly."

Also Wednesday, Roger Federer, who had reached the third round at the Australian Open every year since his tournament debut in 2000, extended his streak by beating Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round.

The 20-time major champion has won the title in Australia six times and showed why against the 41st-ranked Krajinovic, winning in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

"I'm feeling really relaxed on court," Federer said. "I'm happy. I'm still going, and looking forward to the next one, of course."

Krajinovic's first-round match was delayed because of heavy rain on Day 1 of the tournament, and he had to get through a tough five-setter against Quentin Halys. Federer, 38, finished off a straight-set first-round win over Steve Johnson in 1:21 on Monday.

"It wasn't 100% fair he played 3½ hours yesterday and I played zero," Federer said. "Yeah, I do feel a little sorry. ... But you've got to take advantage of it, I guess."

Federer will next play John Millman, the Australian who produced an upset win over him at the 2018 US Open.

American Tennys Sandgren upset eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy in five sets to reach the third round.

Sandgren, who is ranked 100th, wasted a two-sets-to-none lead against 2019 US Open semifinalist Berrettini but managed to win 7-6 (7), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5.

Sandgren improved to 4-0 in five-setters. It was also the fourth top-10 win of his career; two of the others also came at Melbourne Park in 2018, when Sandgren reached the quarterfinals.

Up next for Sandgren is an all-American matchup against Sam Querrey, who needed four sets to get past Ricardas Berankis 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov was stunned by 22-year-old American Tommy Paul in a match that went to a fifth-set tiebreaker and lasted 4 hours, 19 minutes. Paul, who is ranked 80th, won 6-4, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (10-3). He had never won a Grand Slam match until this week.

In other second-round men's action, Marin Cilic, who is unseeded in this year's tournament, upset No. 21 seed Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3). The win marked Cilic's 31st five-set win, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Federer for the most by any active player on tour, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Milos Raonic set up a third-round featured match with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist, had 11 of his 19 aces in the last set to complete his domination of Garin.

Tsitsipas took advantage of a walkover in his second-round match, advancing without hitting a ball when Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out of their match with a muscle strain.

No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman scored a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Also Wednesday, Bob and Mike Bryan started their farewell to Grand Slam doubles with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 first-round win over Rohan Bopanna and Yasutaka Uchiyama.

The 41-year-old American twins have won six Australian Open doubles titles among their record 16 majors together. The most accomplished men's doubles team in history, the Bryans announced late last year that they planned to retire after the 2020 US Open.

They won their last Australian title in 2013.

