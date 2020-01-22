Roger Federer expects a 'tough test' as he looks to avenge his shock defeat to Millman at the 2018 US Open. (1:10)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Six Aussies are in action on Day 4 of the Australian Open, but all eyes will be on Nick Kyrgios as he continues his quest to raise as much money for the bushfire relief effort as he can.

Follow their fortunes on Day 4 right here with ESPN.

Nick Krygios (23) (AUS) vs. Gilles Simon

Fourth match, Melbourne Arena

Kyrgios can probably consider himself a little unlucky to draw Gilles Simon in the second round. The crafty Frenchman has been one of the more consistent players on the ATP tour over the last decade, but finds himself unseeded at this year's Australian Open.

In the first round, Kyrgios made light work of Italian Lorenzo Sonego to win in straight sets. Simon also prevailed in three sets on Tuesday evening, getting the better of Pablo Cuevas.

The pair have played just once on tour. The meeting was last year in Washington DC with Kyrgios edging Simon 6-4, 7-6(5).

With a vocal Melbourne Arena -- Kyrgios' favourite court in the world -- and the added benefit of John McEnroe's generous pledge, the Aussie should have enough motivation and class to find a place in the last 32.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after defeating Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Australian Open. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Bolt (AUS) vs. Dominic Thiem (5)

Third match, Melbourne Arena

Pardon the pun, but one of the bolters of the draw, Aussie Alex Bolt, has a tough second round assignment. He faces talented Austrian Dominic Thiem, who, as history will show, actually lost to a little-known Aussie, in the second round, on Melbourne Arena in 2019. On that occasion, he retired hurt when two sets down to Alexei Popyrin.

Can Bolt get lightning to strike twice? It'll be a tough ask, but the South Australian is a tough, gritty player who will make Thiem earn every point.

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. Garbine Muguruza

First match, Rod Laver Arena

This is a big opportunity for Tomljanovic to make the third round of her home Slam, something she has not yet been able to do. She faces Spaniard Muguruza, who has fallen sharply down the rankings in the years since her 2016 and 2017 Grand Slam triumphs. She's not seeded here, was bageled in one set of her three set win in the first round, and is hardly playing to her potential.

The pair have played twice previously and have split the wins one apiece, with Muguruza the victor in their most recent meeting in the quarterfinals of Monterrey in 2018.

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. Jaume Munar

Third match, Court 3

If you haven't seen much of Popyrin, do yourself a favour and tune in for his match against Spaniard Jaume Munar on Thursday afternoon.

The 20-year-old was responsible for knocking out former Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his first round match and demonstrated the type of power game compatriot Nick Kyrgios would be approving of.

By knocking out the seeded Tsonga, Popyrin has a chance to make another nice run at Melbourne Park -- remember, last year he reached the third round before losing to eventual semifinalist Lucas Pouille. His second round match against the 22-year-old Munar will be out on Court 3.

Alexei Popyrin celebrates with fans after his first round Australian Open win. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Priscilla Hon (AUS) vs. Angelique Kerber (17)

Third match, Margaret Court Arena

Hon was excellent in her straight sets first-round win over Ukraine's Kateryna Koslova on Tuesday night, but will also need to back up a three-set doubles match which she played on Wednesday. It's not ideal preparation heading into a clash with the 2016 Australian Open champion.

Kerber was equally clinical in her straight sets first-round win, and will be a handful for the 21-year-old Aussie, who has never made the third round of a Slam.

Arina Rodionova (AUS) vs. Kiki Bertens (9)

Second match, Court 8

Another shock winner in the first round was Rodionova who saved a handful of match points in the second set before blasting her opponent off the court 6-0 in the third. Can she keep up the momentum against the No. 9 seed Kiki Bertens? It'll be a tough ask, as Bertens is coming off a quarterfinal berth in Brisbane.