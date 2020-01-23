John McEnroe praised Nick Kyrgios for his bushfire relief efforts, then made a pledge of his own to the cause. (1:21)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- John McEnroe is a fan of Nick Kyrgios. He doesn't try to hide it.

The seven-time major champion and ESPN tennis commentator was so touched by Kyrgios' heartwarming announcement that he would donate AU$200 to the bushfire relief for every ace he serves this summer, that it inspired him to make a generous pledge of his own.

After the Australian had dispatched Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round on Tuesday night, McEnroe, who was conducting the on-court interview for the host broadcaster, told Kyrgios he would personally be donating AU$1,000 for every set the local star wins throughout the Australian Open.

"I don't know what to say," a shell-shocked Kyrgios exclaimed. "You're going to make me tear up again."

Nick Kyrgios of Australia is interviewed by John McEnroe. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

McEnroe, a former world No. 1 and semifinalist at Melbourne Park, says he can relate to the devastation raging through Australia and wanted to play a part in the recovery efforts.

"We had been struggling with fires in California late last year and they came really close to my home," McEnroe told ESPN. "I was lucky but I can definitely relate. Still, it's so much more catastrophic here.

"Getting ready to come to Australia, a lot of people were saying 'are you going to Australia? What's going on? It looks so bad'. It's hard not to be aware of what's going on down here.

"I was reading up and seeing what Nick was doing (pledging his own funds and pushing for the successful Rally for Relief evening). To see him step up and do that, I think people will now see him in a different way. I know Nick as a person and he's a great guy. I just wanted to help."

When asked how deep he believes Kyrgios can run at this year's Open, McEnroe said he's the type of player who could surprise and still be vying for the title late in the second week. McEnroe added he hoped his pledge would serve as inspiration for a career-best fortnight.

"Nick's a total unknown," McEnroe told ESPN. "One of the reasons why I said I'd give what I said was to hopefully encourage him. The better he does the more I'm giving. It would be nice to see him live up to his potential."

Tennis legend John McEnroe watches as Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Kyrgios faces Frenchman Gilles Simon in the second round on Thursday evening but insists he's not feeling any extra pressure on the back of McEnroe's generosity.

"Not at all," Kyrgios said when asked about having heightened expectations. "I'm going to continue doing what I can. Hopefully I can keep serving well and hopefully I can win more sets.

"It was awesome [for McEnroe to make the pledge]. He obviously felt like he wanted to help and I'm sure a lot of people appreciate that."