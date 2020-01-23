Roger Federer expects a 'tough test' as he looks to avenge his shock defeat to Millman at the 2018 US Open. (1:10)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Aussie world No. 1 Ash Barty and compatriot John Millman are the only locals in singles action on Day 5 of the Australian Open. Barty is first up on Rod Laver in the day session, while Millman will need to wait until dark to face Federer - they're scheduled as the second match of the night session.

Follow their fortunes right here with ESPN.

Aussies in action

Ash Barty (1) (AUS) vs. Elena Rybakina (29)

11am, Rod Laver Arena

Since the opening set hiccup in her first round match against Lesia Tsurenko, Ash Barty has looked more like the player who ended 2019 as the world No. 1.

The Queenslander has found her confidence -- helped by a recent tournament win at the Adelaide International -- and is striking the ball cleanly and with serious ferocity. After coming from a set down to beat Tsurenko, Barty then went on to beat Slovenia's Polona Hercog in straight sets.

"Every time you're able to win a match, you have an opportunity to try and be that little bit better, more sharp and clean," Barty said after her second-round win.

Barty's third round opponent Elena Rybakina might be an emerging talent on the WTA tour, but she's already in unfamiliar territory. The 20-year-old Kazakh had never won a match at a major before her trip to Melbourne this year.

In her two matches, the No. 29 seed has already bested American Bernarda Pera and Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen. Both matches were comfortable straight sets wins, with Rybakina spending a total of just two hours and 18 minutes out on court.

There will no doubt be some nerves when she sets foot on Rod Laver Arena, a court Barty is very much used to by now, and is faced with a vocal Aussie crowd.

ESPN's prediction: Barty in straight sets (6-4, 6-3)

World No. 1 Ash Barty faces No. 29 seed Elena Rybakina in the third round of the Australian Open. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

John Millman (AUS) vs. Roger Federer (3)

Second up (night session), Rod Laver Arena

Heading into Friday night's clash between John Millman and Roger Federer, the talk of the town is going to be that fourth-round match at the US Open in 2018.

The one Millman, shockingly, won in four sets against the master in what Federer described as some of the hardest conditions he has ever played in. Hot, humid, heavy ... the sort of conditions a Queenslander, like Millman, relishes.

It was the perfect storm for the perfect upset but people forget Federer has the most recent tour win over Millman -- on the grass courts of Halle last year -- so if anyone has a 'head-to-head' edge, it's the Swiss star. Two wins to one, in fact.

Reflecting on that evening in New York, Federer, the No. 3 seed in Melbourne, said he felt awful and close to passing out. He even joked Millman, one of the most likable men on the tour, didn't even come to check on him after the match. But the Aussie, who has only recently jumped back into the top 50, says he is in career-best form.

Australia's John Millman will look to make the fourth round of the Australian Open when he plays Friday against Roger Federer. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

"Going into that New York Slam, I was worried. I was playing pretty average tennis - pulled out of a tournament two weeks prior with a back issue, and then lost first round at Winston-Salem," he said after his second-round win. "So I go into this match feeling great. It's cool to have that bit of momentum, and I think this is as good a start to a season that I've ever had."

So how does Millman make lightning strike twice?

"I've got to make things as physical as possible and keep really high quality of shots," Millman said. "Hopefully it's slightly heavy conditions, kind of like in Brisbane. Not dissimilar to New York, where you get those humid nights and you feel as though you can crush the ball and drop them in.

Normally it's Federer who receives the overwhelming support of the crowd, but with Millman down the other end, it might be a different story.

ESPN's prediction: Federer in four sets, (6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5)