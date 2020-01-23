MELBOURNE, Australia -- Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova continued her strong recent form at the Australian Open by advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Laura Siegemund on Thursday.

"I'm happy to get through. This was an ugly match for me,'' she said.

Last year at Melbourne Park, Pliskova lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals after saving four match points to beat Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.

Heavy morning rain showers delayed play on the outside courts for at least 90 minutes and up to three hours.

In the first completed match at Rod Laver Arena, two-time Grand Slam singles champion Garbine Muguruza beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Muguruza had to wait for the stadium roof to be closed in the third set of her victory, and said remaining patient was crucial in the tough win.

Sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic also advanced to the third round.

Bencic beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 7-5. No. 19 Vekic defeated Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-2 on Melbourne Arena.

"I'm super happy to get the match out of the way. I didn't know the courts were, like, wet and dirty and all that,'' Bencic said. "But for sure it was difficult today. It was sometimes sunny and then suddenly was almost raining. Then windy. Yeah, you just kind of have to accept it and go with it and try your best.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.