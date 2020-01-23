MELBOURNE, Australia -- Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev needed a medical timeout for a nosebleed before he beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

The US Open finalist called for a medical timeout while leading 5-0 in the second set Thursday and needed treatment to stop the bleeding.

Medvedev fended off four break point chances to hold in the sixth game of the third set and finished strongly.

Heavy morning rain showers delayed play on the outside courts for at least 90 minutes and up to three hours.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was scheduled to play the second night match at Rod Laver Arena against Federico Delbonis. Local hope Nick Kyrgios was also set to play a night match at Melbourne Arena against French veteran Gilles Simon.

The rain stopped late morning, and the weather was mostly cloudy with gusting winds.

