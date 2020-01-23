MELBOURNE, Australia -- Venus Williams is not quite finished at the Australian Open.

The owner of a total of 23 Grand Slam titles -- seven in singles, 14 in women's doubles with younger sister Serena and two in mixed doubles -- has entered the mixed competition at Melbourne Park.

She hasn't won a mixed doubles championship at a major in 22 years, since she and Justin Gimelstob took home the trophies from the 1998 Australian Open and French Open.

Her partner this time is Juan Sebastian Cabal.

He is currently ranked No. 1 in men's doubles after winning Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019 with Robert Farah, who was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation this week, pending a disciplinary hearing, after he failed a drug test.

The 39-year-old Williams was eliminated from the first round of singles in Australia by 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Monday.

Williams was the oldest entrant in women's singles; Gauff was the youngest.