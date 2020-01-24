Caroline Wozniacki's opponents, including Serena Williams, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens, share some of their favorite memories of Caroline Wozniacki after she played the last match of her career. (1:43)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Caroline Wozniacki's farewell tour at the Australian Open is over. The 2018 champion lost her third-round match 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to Ons Jabeur at Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki said late last year that she would retire from the game after the Australian Open in order to spend more time with her family and because she has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018.

She sat in her court-side chair wiping tears from her eyes before doing an on-court television interview.

"I think it was only fitting that my last match ended with a forehand error," the former No. 1-ranked Wozniacki told the crowd, smiling through the tears.

Jabeur is into the fourth round for the first time in a major. She will play either 23-time major winner Serena Williams or Wang Qiang of China.