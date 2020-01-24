Caroline Wozniacki's opponents, including Serena Williams, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens, share some of their favorite memories of Caroline Wozniacki after she played the last match of her career. (1:43)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- 15-year-old Coco Gauff beat defending champions Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the Australian Open.

The American is now the youngest player since Jennifer Capriati to defeat a WTA top-five player in a major our tour-level event.

Gauff avenged her third round loss to the the former world No. 1 in last year's US Open.

Gauff already beat another former No. 1 in the first round this week when she got past Venus Williams,

Coco Gauff celebrates her victory against defending champion Naomi Osaka on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Photo by William WEST / AFP

This is only the third Grand Slam tournament of Gauff's career but already her second time reaching the fourth round.

Caroline Wozniacki's farewell tour at the Australian Open is over. The 2018 champion lost her third-round match 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to Ons Jabeur at Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki said late last year that she would retire from the game after the Australian Open in order to spend more time with her family and because she had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018.

She sat in her court-side chair wiping tears from her eyes before doing an on-court television interview.

"I think it was only fitting that my last match ended with a forehand error," the formerly No. 1-ranked Wozniacki told the crowd, smiling through the tears.

Jabeur is into the fourth round for the first time in a major. She will play Wang Qiang, who upset 23-time major winner Serena Williams 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.