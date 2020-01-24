MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic helped return the status quo to Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

In the match following Serena Williams' upset loss to China's Wang Qiang, the second-seeded Djokovic easily beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to move on to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, a seven-time Australian Open champion, needed only 85 minutes to beat Nishioka. He had 17 aces and won 43 of 46 points on his first serve (93.5%), his highest percentage of first-serve points won in a completed major match. At one point he won 34 consecutive points on his serve.

With the win, it is the 50th time Djokovic has reached the Round of 16 at a major, second-most among men in the Open era after Roger Federer.

Djokovic will next face No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, who advanced with a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9) win over Dusan Lajovic.

Also on the men's side, Marin Cilic finally has a win over Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open after two losses to the Spaniard at Melbourne Park.

Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open and was a finalist here in 2018, beat ninth-seeded Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round.

Bautista Agut beat Cilic here last year in the fourth round and also won in 2016 in the third round.

The 39th-ranked Cilic is unseeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2014 Australian Open. He will next play Milos Raonic, who authored a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory over the sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist, had five match points in the third-set tiebreaker and converted his second with a booming forehand winner for the win on Margaret Court Arena.

Seeded 32nd, Raonic finished with 19 aces and 55 winners in a dominating performance against Tsitsipas, who beat Federer here last year on the way to the semifinals.

Raonic's best run in Australia was to the last four in 2016, when he became the first Canadian man to reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park. He lost that match and the Wimbledon final later that year to Andy Murray.

Raonic missed the French and US Open tournaments last year with injuries but says he's feeling better after an off-season where he could focus on recovery.

"It's fun to be healthy, to be playing well," Raonic told the crowd. "I can really take a lot of pleasure in that."

Unseeded Marton Fucsovics took out American Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

Federer, the No. 3 seed, was scheduled to play Australian John Millman later Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.