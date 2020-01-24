MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic helped return the status quo to Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

In the match following Serena Williams' upset loss to China's Wang Qiang, the second-seeded Djokovic easily beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to move on to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, a seven-time Australian Open champion, needed only 85 minutes to beat Nishioka. Williams was on court for nearly twice that long.

Djokovic will next face No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, who advanced with a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9) win over Dusan Lajovic.

Also on the men's side, unseeded Marton Fucsovics took out American Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 seed Roger Federer was scheduled to play Australian John Millman later Friday.

