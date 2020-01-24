        <
          Novak Djokovic routs Yoshihito Nishioka; Roberto Bautista Agut falls

          1:58 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic helped return the status quo to Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

          In the match following Serena Williams' upset loss to China's Wang Qiang, the second-seeded Djokovic easily beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to move on to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

          Djokovic, a seven-time Australian Open champion, needed only 85 minutes to beat Nishioka. He had 17 aces and won 43 of 46 points on his first serve (93.5%), his highest percentage of first-serve points won in a completed major match. At one point he won 34 consecutive points on his serve.

          With the win, it is the 50th time Djokovic has reached the Round of 16 at a major, second-most among men in the Open era after Roger Federer.

          Djokovic will next face No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, who advanced with a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9) win over Dusan Lajovic.

          Also on the men's side, Marin Cilic finally has a win over Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open after two losses to the Spaniard at Melbourne Park.

          Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open and was a finalist here in 2018, beat ninth-seeded Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round.

          Bautista Agut beat Cilic here last year in the fourth round and also won in 2016 in the third round.

          The 39th-ranked Cilic is unseeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2014 Australian Open. He will next play either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Milos Raonic, who were playing a night match.

          Unseeded Marton Fucsovics took out American Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

          Federer, the No. 3 seed, was scheduled to play Australian John Millman later Friday.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

