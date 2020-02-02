Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated Austria's Dominic Thiem in five sets to win his eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne on Sunday.

Here are some of the notable stats from Djokovic's 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory

17

The number of Grand Slam singles titles Djokovic now has, the third-most among men in the Open Era (since 1968).

Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19) lead the list, while Pete Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

78

This is Djokovic's 78th tour-level title, breaking a tie with John McEnroe for fifth-most among men in the Open Era. Ahead of him are Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94) and Nadal (84).

4

Djokovic is now the fourth player in the Open Era - male or female - to win at least eight titles at any one major, joining Nadal (12, French Open), Martina Navratilova (9, Wimbledon) and Federer (8, Wimbledon).

This final was also Djokovic's fourth Grand Slam final won in five sets, tying Federer for third-most in men's tennis history. Only Bill Tilden (five) and Bjorn Borg (five) have won more.

28

The final was Djokovic's 28th five-set victory in Grand Slam matches, the third-most among men in the Open Era. Only Federer (30) and Sampras (29) have more five-set wins at the majors.

2

Djokovic is now the second man in the Open Era to win five Grand Slam titles since turning 30, joining Nadal, who accomplished the feat by winning the 2019 US Open. Federer and Australians Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall have all won four majors after their 30th birthdays.

The last 14 men's Grand Slams have been won by players aged 30 or older, extending an Open Era record.

15

The number of consecutive years Djokovic has won at least one singles title, tying Federer (2001-15) for the second-longest streak among men in the Open Era. Only Nadal's active streak of 16 (2004-19) is longer.

1

This is the first time in Djokovic's career the Serb has come from 2-1 down in sets to win a Grand Slam final. He was 0-7 in such situations coming into Sunday's final.

He is now also the first man in the Open Era to win Grand Slam titles in three different decades (2008-2020), while on the women's side, Navratilova (1978-1990) and Serena Williams (1999-2017) have accomplished the same feat.

2

Djokovic is now just the second man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win an Australian Open final after being 2-1 down through three sets. The first was Mats Wilander, who came back to defeat Australia's Pat Cash 8-6 in the fifth set in 1988, the first year the tournament was held at Melbourne Park.

In addition, he is only the third man since 2000 to come back from 2-1 down to win a Grand Slam final, after Juan Martin del Potro (d. Roger Federer) in the 2009 US Open and Gaston Gaudio (d. Guillermo Coria) in the 2004 French Open.

8-0

Djokovic's record in Australian Open finals, the second-best record for most wins without a loss in major finals in the Open Era. Only Nadal's 12-0 record in French Open finals is better. Behind Djokovic are Sampras (7-0, Wimbledon) and Borg (6-0, French Open).

1

This five-set final marks the first time in the Open Era that three consecutive men's Grand Slam finals have gone to a deciding fifth set. The last time it happened was a run of three straight in 1946.

(Stats courtesy of ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)