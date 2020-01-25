MELBOURNE, Australia -- Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 6 Belinda Bencic went the same way as Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka by exiting the Australian Open in a chaotic third round.

Pliskova, a semifinalist here last year, lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in match lasting almost 2½ hours on Saturday. It was an ominous start, with Pliskova needing almost 18 minutes and fending off six break-point chances before holding in her first service game.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Williams and Osaka lost at the same stage Friday, when 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki went into retirement after a loss. Williams, still in pursuit of Margaret Court's record of 24 majors after failing to add to her career tally since the 2017 Australian Open, lost to Wang Qiang, a player she'd beaten in 44 minutes at last year's US Open. Osaka, who won back-to-back majors at the 2018 US Open and last year here in Australia, lost to 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

The exodus of seeded players continued Saturday, with sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic and No. 19 Donna Vekic both losing.

Bencic lost 6-0, 6-1 to 28th-seeded Anett Kontaveit, while unseeded Iga Swiatek upset Vekic 7-5, 6-3. The pair will face each other in the next round.

The 18-year-old Swiatek also beat two top-20 ranked players last year and advanced to the fourth round at the French Open before losing to Simona Halep, who beat Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round.

Vekic had beaten five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the first round at Melbourne Park. Swiatek and Gauff are the only teenagers left in the women's main draw.

Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber bucked the trend of favorites losing by beating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in Saturday's opening match at Margaret Court Arena.

The 2016 Australian Open winner will play Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the quarterfinals.

"It was a tough battle," the 17th-seeded Kerber said. "It's great to be in the second week in Melbourne again. It's still a long way."

Pavlyuchenkova had taken only one set off Pliskova in six previous matches, but changed her approach this time and attacked one of the best serves in women's tennis.

"I even had goose bumps after some points," the 28-year-old Russian said. "And to beat Karolina for the first time, it's amazing."

Pavlyuchenkova won the junior title at Melbourne Park more than a decade ago and said she was using that as motivation this time.

"It brings me like 'you can do it,'" confidence, she said. "Keep going."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.