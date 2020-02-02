MELBOURNE, Australia -- Throughout the Australian Open, some Aussies dazzled while others flopped. So, taking into account experience, expectation, opposition and of course performance, it's time to grade the most notable Australians who competed this year at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios

Defeated by Rafael Nadal (No. 1 seed) in fourth round

Grade: A

Nick Kyrgios inspired a nation during his run at the 2020 Australian Open, not just with some pulsating tennis which saw him storm to the last 16, but also with his generous pledge to donate AU$200 for every ace he served throughout the tournament.

The world No. 26 also showed he can be a fighter on court and won over a new legion of fans with his gutsy and gritty determination in both his third round win over Russian Karen Khachanov -- a match which last over four and a half hours -- as well as his four-set loss to world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning the second set against Spain's Rafael Nadal. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ash Barty

Defeated by Sofia Kenin (No. 14 seed) in semifinals

Grade: B+

Alright, we're not denying Barty had an excellent fortnight in Melbourne. But when you enter the tournament as the world No. 1, over 2,000 ranking points ahead of second-ranked Karolina Pliskova, falling in the semifinals to a 21-year-old, when the draw had opened up, is a missed opportunity.

Still, Barty had a great run. Her wins over Alison Riske and Petra Kvitova were impressive and she handled her defeat to Sofia Kenin with class and dignity. There's no doubt she'll be back more determined and stronger than ever, you just wonder if she'll ever get a better chance to win her home Grand Slam.

John Millman

Defeated by Roger Federer (No. 3 seed) in 3rd round

Grade: B+

Sure, he was defeated in the third round, but John Millman played one heck of a tournament. He was two points away from being the only active player to boast a 100 percent win record over Roger Federer from at least two Slam matches, and thrilled the crowd both on Rod Laver Arena and watching at home.

His epic five-set loss to Federer joins the Hewitt-Baghdatis 4am thriller in 2008, Verdasco-Nadal semifinal in 2009, the Federer-Nadal final in 2017 and the Djokovic-Nadal 2012 final as one of the most memorable matches played on Rod Laver Arena in recent memory.

By his own admission, his body has never felt better, and he may find himself seeded at one of the upcoming slams, something he told ESPN was a goal of his for 2020.

John Millman of Australia fell to Roger Federer in an epic third round match. William West/AFP via Getty Images

Alexei Popyrin

Defeated by Daniil Medvedev (No. 4 seed) in 3rd round

Grade: B

The 20-year-old sent former Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga packing in the first round before backing up with some exceptional play against Spain's Jaume Munar in his second match. It was a shame Alexei Popyrin suffered a hip injury when playing world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, it robbed him the chance to compete and challenge for a fourth round berth.

Still, Popyrin lost no fans with his gritty determination and refusal to throw in the towel on Rod Laver Arena. He leaves Melbourne Park with a cheque for AU$180,000 and is certainly a rising Australian talent.

Ajla Tomljanovic

Defeated by Garbine Muguruza in 2nd round

Grade: B

The improvements that Ajla Tomljanovic has made to her game over the last year were plainly evident in this year's Australian Open. Sure, it was a second round loss, but Garbine Muguruza -- a two-time Slam winner -- was an eventual finalist here in Melbourne and was unseeded at this tournament.

Tomljanovic's win over No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova was a near-flawless 6-1, 6-1 dismantlement, while she snagged a set off Muguruza and looked threatening at times. The Aussie's powerful strokes and improved serve look good; can she push herself into the top 50 this year?

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic hits a return against Spain's Garbine Muguruza. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Bolt

Defeated by Dominic Thiem (5th seed) in 2nd round

Grade: B-

Last year it was a bolt from the blue, but this year, lightning struck twice for little-known Aussie Alex Bolt. A shock winner in first and second rounds last year (over Jack Sock and Gilles Simon), Bolt sealed a dramatic five-set win in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open over Spanish veteran Albert Ramos Viñolas.

Things looked even better for the South Australian when he took No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem to a fifth set, but unfortunately he couldn't pull off the upset. Nevertheless, he exceeded expectations and earned his B- rating.

Marc Polmans

Defeated by Dusan Lajovic (No. 24 seed) in 2nd round

Grade: C+

Sporting his trademark legionnaires hat in the first round, world No. 133 Marc Polmans thrilled crowds when he beat journeyman Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin in a five-set thriller. He then came up against seeded Serb Dusan Lajovic in the second round, losing in straight sets.

Polmans can hold his head high knowing he secured his first ever main draw Grand Slam victory, and now has a platform from which to launch in future tournaments.

Australia's Marc Polmans reacts after a point against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Arina Rodionova

Defeated by Kiki Bertens (No. 9 seed) in 2nd round

Grade: C

Arina Rodionova nearly didn't make the second round; she was two points away from being turfed in straight sets by Kateryna Bondarenko. But the Aussie, with the crowd behind her late in her first-round match, eeked out a tiebreak win in the second set and then couldn't be stopped, bageling her opponent in the third.

In the second round Bertens was simply too strong, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Priscilla Hon

Defeated by Angelique Kerber (No. 17 seed) in 2nd round

Grade: C

There's a lot for Priscilla Hon to be proud of coming out of this year's open. Ranked 139th in the world, she took it up to Kateryna Koslova -- ranked 83rd -- in the first round, defeating her in straight sets, before fighting doggedly against Kerber in the second round.

Had she not drawn the 2016 champion, there's a chance Hon could have progressed even further; some of her ground strokes were outstanding, and her moved quickly and freely across the court.

Sam Stosur

Defeated by Caty McNally in 1st round

Grade: F

Another year, another Sam Stosur failure at the Australian Open. Believe it or not the 2011 US Open champion has not won a match at Melbourne Park since 2015! She's also lost six of her last seven matches at Grand Slam level. Unfortunately that's just not good enough.

This year, Stosur was bundled out in straight sets by 18-year-old American qualifier Caty McNally, who in turn was ousted in straight sets by Shuai Zhang. Maybe it's time to just focus on the doubles, Sam.