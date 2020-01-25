Rafael Nadal makes easy work of fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. (2:05)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rafael Nadal was awake at 1 a.m., engrossed in Roger Federer's third-round match at the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Nadal explained, after beating fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 on a warm Saturday afternoon, how he couldn't sleep until after Federer had clinched a fifth-set super tiebreaker by winning the final six points to beat Australian John Millman the previous night.

Federer was able to fight his way through to the tournament's second week on a day when 23-time major winner Serena Williams, defending women's champion Naomi Osaka and 2018 winner Caroline Wozniacki all made surprising third-round exits.

For Nadal, the key was to keep things simple. He hadn't lost to a fellow Spaniard since his first-round shocker here against Fernando Verdasco in 2016. That was the only time since 2006 that he hasn't reached the quarterfinals or better at Melbourne Park, where he won the title in 2009 and has reached four finals since.

"My best match of the tournament so far without a doubt -- a very positive thing. Super happy," Nadal said. "Sorry for Pablo, he's a good friend of mine. [But] for me, it's great news I'm in the fourth round."

Nadal changed into a bright pink cap and jacket after the match, accessorizing his pink shoes. A fan held up a sign telling Rafa he was "perfect in pink."

Against Carreno Busta, he hit 42 winners and made just 18 unforced errors. He didn't face a break point and didn't serve any double-faults.

"It's true that when the conditions are a little bit warmer, the bounces are a bit higher, the ball is flying, it helps my game," Nadal said. "Today I did very well with my serve -- I started to hit some very good forehands down the line. That's a key shot for me."

He acknowledged to the crowd at Rod Laver Arena that he'd watched the Federer-Millman encounter, saying the seesawing on-court emotions kept him gripped.

He'll be watching a night match involving another Australian on Saturday, too, when Nick Kyrgios takes on 16th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia on Melbourne Arena.

Nadal and Kyrgios are unfriendly rivals -- there's been animosity on both sides -- but the 19-time major winner doesn't buy into hype.

"Both players are great players. Nick always is excited to play here at home. Karen is a player with great potential," he said. "I'm going to enjoy watching."

Meanwhile, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem had a much easier time in his third-round match than his second and beat Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to advance to the second week at Melbourne Park.

Fritz double-faulted on match point.

Two days earlier, the Austrian player needed five sets to beat Australian wild-card entry Alex Bolt.

It is the third time Thiem has defeated the American at a Grand Slam tournament. He beat Fritz in four sets in the second round of the 2017 US Open and again in the third round at Flushing Meadows a year later.

Thiem will next play 10th-seeded Gael Monfils, who earlier beat No. 256-ranked Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3.

No. 17 seed Andrey Rublev took out 11th-seeded David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4). Rublev moves on to a fourth-round match against No. 7 Alexander Zverev or Fernando Verdasco, who met in a night match Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.