MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova became the first player to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals.

She rallied from a set and a break down to win 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 over Maria Sakkari on Sunday.

She will next play either top-ranked Ashleigh Barty or Alison Riske, who play a fourth-round night match at Rod Laver Arena.

Kvitova lost last year's final at Melbourne Park to Naomi Osaka.

