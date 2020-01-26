        <
          Milos Raonic's hot start in Melbourne continues into quarterfinals

          11:47 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Milos Raonic is the first man through to the Australian Open quarterfinals after a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Marin Cilic on Sunday.

          The Canadian player had 21 aces over the first two sets and 35 overall, including on match point.

          Raonic has not dropped a set through four matches so far this tournament, including a third-round win over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

          Raonic faced two set points in the 10th game of the third set against Cilic but saved them both with aces.

          Cilic had two tough five-setters in each of his past two matches.

          Raonic will next play defending champion Novak Djokovic or Diego Schwartzman. They were playing their fourth-round match at Rod Laver Arena.

          "I haven't gotten to do this much over the last two years, so it means a lot to me,'' Raonic said. "It feels pretty damn good.''

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

