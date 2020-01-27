Coaching from the stands will be allowed on the WTA Tour this season.

The trial will begin at the Dubai Duty Free Championships and Hungarian Open in February and will continue at all WTA Premier and International events in 2020.

The news comes 16 months after Serena Williams was penalized for receiving "hand signals," which were not permitted, from her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, in the US Open final against Naomi Osaka.

"The new trial will allow coaches to coach their player in the form they are currently coaching from the box without getting penalized," the WTA told ESPN.com.

"Whether it's verbal words of encouragement, or few words when their player is on the same side of the court to any hand signals, such coaching as it takes place now from the box will be allowed."

The WTA said it was making the change because the existing rules are "difficult to regulate" and because it is happening widely across the sport, but emphasized that the new rule will not mean there is any more coaching happening during matches than is already the case.

In October 2018, one month after the US Open incident, Mouratoglou said he thought coaching from the stands should be allowed because everyone was already doing it, and that doing so would "help the popularity of the sport."

On-court coaching, which was introduced by the WTA Tour in 2008 and allows players to call their coach on court for a conversation once per set, will remain in place, the WTA confirmed.

Coaching is not allowed at Grand Slam events, although the US Open allows a more open form of coaching from the stands in its qualifying events.