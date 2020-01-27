        <
        >

          Anett Kontaveit rallies from set down to join Simona Halep in quarters

          9:19 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Wimbledon champion Simona Halep reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens on Monday.

          Halep appeared to be cruising after winning the first set and going up a service break in the second, but Mertens broke back to level the second set at 4-4.

          Halep responded by converting her fifth break-point chance in the next game and served out at love to clinch the match. Halep will next play Anett Kontaveit, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals of a major for the first time.

          Kontaveit twice served for the match in the third set but finally clinched it when she broke Swiatek's serve.

          No. 4-seeded Halep reached the Australian Open final in 2018 and won her first major title at the French Open that year.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices