MELBOURNE, Australia -- Wimbledon champion Simona Halep reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens on Monday.

Halep appeared to be cruising after winning the first set and going up a service break in the second, but Mertens broke back to level the second set at 4-4.

Halep responded by converting her fifth break-point chance in the next game and served out at love to clinch the match. Halep will next play Anett Kontaveit, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals of a major for the first time.

Kontaveit twice served for the match in the third set but finally clinched it when she broke Swiatek's serve.

No. 4-seeded Halep reached the Australian Open final in 2018 and won her first major title at the French Open that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.