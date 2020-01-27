MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem beat Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to book a quarterfinals spot at the Australian Open for the first time.

It was Thiem's sixth consecutive victory over the French player and made him the first player from Austria to make it to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park since Stefan Koubek in 2002.

Thiem will play either top-ranked Rafael Nadal or Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Thiem has lost the past two French Open finals to Nadal and is 4-13 in their career meetings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.