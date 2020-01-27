Nick Kyrgios wiped away tears as he came on the court in a Kobe Bryant jersey for his match with Rafael Nadal. (1:18)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Nick Kyrgios is the latest athlete to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The Australian tennis star donned Bryant's famous Los Angeles Lakers No. 8 jersey on his walk out to Rod Laver Arena ahead of his fourth-round Australian Open match against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal on Monday.

Kyrgios, an avid NBA fan, was met with raucous applause when he emerged from the tunnel in Bryant's yellow and purple strip. Kyrgios kept the jersey on for the coin toss and the full five-minute match warm-up.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia warms up against Rafael Nadal wearing a No. 8 Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The sporting world was sent into mourning at the news of Bryant's death Sunday at the age of 41. The NBA legend was among nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in California, sources told ESPN.

It is believed that Bryant was on his way to a youth basketball game with his daughter Gianna, 13, when the helicopter crashed.

Earlier Monday, before the players were introduced, a montage of Bryant's life was displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

Kyrgios faces 19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal for a place in the Australian Open quarterfinals.