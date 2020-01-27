Bob and Mike Bryan lost a third-round doubles match at the Australian Open on Monday, ending the final appearance at Melbourne Park for the American twins who have combined to win six of their 16 doubles majors at the season's first Grand Slam.

They lost to fourth-seeded Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek 6-3, 6-4 on Monday on Melbourne Arena.

The Bryan brothers first played in Australia in 2000, reached their first Australian Open doubles final in 2004 and won the title for the first time two years later. In a span of dominance, they reached five consecutive Australian finals -- winning four.

The 41-year-old Bryans announced last year that 2020 would be their final season on tour, so Melbourne is the start of a long farewell.

Bob brought the family along for the ride. He told the crowd after the match that he and Mike played a final in Melbourne in 2012 -- the one they lost in the five-year streak -- on the due date for his daughter, Micaela. His little girl, who was born not long after, on Jan. 31, 2012, was standing beside the court for the speech.

So he beckoned her on court for a group hug with her father and uncle Mike, and they all said goodbye.