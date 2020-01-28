MELBOURNE, Australia -- American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally lost their Australian Open doubles quarterfinal to 2018 champions Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Gauff beat 2019 champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of singles before losing to fellow American Sofia Kenin. She went a round further in doubles.

Second-seeded Mladenovic and Babos won the title two years ago and lost the final last year.

In other quarterfinals, top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova beat Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.