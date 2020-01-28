        <
          Coco Gauff, Caty McNally ousted in Australian Open doubles quarterfinal

          12:03 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally lost their Australian Open doubles quarterfinal to 2018 champions Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

          The 15-year-old Gauff beat 2019 champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of singles before losing to fellow American Sofia Kenin. She went a round further in doubles.

          Second-seeded Mladenovic and Babos won the title two years ago and lost the final last year.

          In other quarterfinals, top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova beat Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-2.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

