        <
        >

          Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep in straight sets to reach Australian Open final

          3:43 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Unseeded Garbine Muguruza beat No. 4 seed Simona Halep in straight sets on Thursday to reach the Australian Open final for the first time.

          Muguruza's 7-6 (8), 7-5 victory sends her to the title match against 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States. Kenin beat No. 1 Ash Barty 7-6 (6), 7-5.

          Muguruza fended off four set points in the opener of her semifinal and wound up defeating Halep in a matchup of players who have won Wimbledon and the French Open but not the Australian Open.

          It was a streaky contest: Muguruza led 5-3 in the first set before Halep took 15 of 17 points to earn a pair of set points. Muguruza then took seven consecutive points. And so on, until Halep put a shot in the net to relinquish that set, then smashed her racket and sat on the sideline, shaking her head.

          "I wasn't thinking I was down," Muguruza said. "You keep going."

          Muguruza is a former No. 1 and a two-time major champion, winning the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017. But she came to Melbourne Park as an unseeded player at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices