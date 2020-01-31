MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian Open organizers were forced to activate their extreme heat policy Friday with temperatures in Melbourne reaching a scorching top of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius).

In 2019, the tournament ditched its Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature measure and introduced a new heat stress scale to determine whether conditions are safe enough for play. The heat stress scale factors in air temperature, humidity, radiant heat and wind speed, giving a reading between one and five.

If the reading hits three, players are encouraged to increase hydration and apply a number of cooling strategies. At four, the tournament referee has the ability to offer extended breaks between sets, while at five play would be suspended.

At 2 p.m. local time Friday, the reading reached the maximum, meaning all junior, doubles and wheelchair matches on outdoor courts were suspended. The roof on Rod Laver Arena was closed to allow for the two mixed doubles semifinals to be played.

Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to hover around 100 F (40 C) for much of the evening, right up until 7:30 p.m. when the second men's semifinal between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev is scheduled to begin.

Should the heat stress scale reading remain at five, the roof will stay closed for the start of the match. A 10-minute break will also be offered to the players after the third set, if the match has not yet been completed, even if the reading falls to four during the match.

The winner of Friday night's semifinal will face seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final, after the Serbian defeated Roger Federer in straight sets in the first semifinal.