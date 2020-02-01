MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No. 1 Dylan Alcott claimed a sixth consecutive Australian Open crown Saturday, defeating Great Britain's Andy Lapthorne in the quad wheelchair singles final.

The Australian reversed the result of last year's US Open final, prevailing 6-0, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena for his 10th career Grand Slam singles title.

Alcott broke Lapthorne in the first game of the match, before quickly holding for a 2-0 lead. It was a trend which continued throughout the first set, with the home favourite not dropping a game. Alcott struck 14 winners and won 32 points to Lapthorne's 19 in the opening set.

It looked to be more of the same in the second set when Alcott immediately broke his long-time rival, but Lapthorne steadied to win the next two games. The top seed was made to work much harder for points, but another converted break point at 4-4 gave him the opportunity to serve for the match and wrap up the straight sets win.

"Tennis honestly saved my life, and the Australian Open has changed my life," Alcott said. "My life's changed so much in the last three or four years and it's because of everyone here. Thank you so much."

The quad wheelchair singles crown is Alcott's second title of the tournament in Melbourne. Earlier, he and compatriot Heath Davidson teamed up to win the quad doubles.

It continues a golden run for Alcott who last year won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles. The Victorian fell just short of the calendar Grand Slam, losing to Lapthorne in the final of the US Open last August.