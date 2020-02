Chris Evert and Stephanie Brantz preview the Australian Open final between Garbine Muguruza and Sofia Kenin. (2:20)

It was the 14th seed American Sofia Kenin who came back from a set down to win her first Grand Slam title, defeating Garbine Muguruza in three gripping sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Catch up on how it happened in the live blog below.

