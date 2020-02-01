MELBOURNE, Australia -- Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra came from a set down to beat Weronika Baszak of Poland 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the junior women's final at Melbourne Park. Harold Mayot beat Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-1 in the all-French junior men's final.

Kasintseva admits that she has split nationalities -- Andorra and Spain -- but her allegiance is firmly with Andorra, one of the smallest states in Europe.

The 14-year-old said she picked up her first racket at the age of 3 and began playing on the court with her dad, who has a small tennis academy, at the age of 6.

She said she frequently travels between Andorra and Spain, where the academy is located.

Andorra is a small, independent, European principality situated among the southern peaks of the Pyrenees Mountains and bounded by France to the north and east and by Spain to the south and west.

"I only represent Andorra," she said. "Yeah, I live in between them two."

In the meantime, she will return to her school studies while juggling her promising tennis career.

"Well, I'm going to do preseason now, like one month of studying, a lot of physical preparation," she said. "Obviously, I'm going to try to improve my shots. Then I'm going to play my first tournament, it's a 15K [$15,000 tournament] in March, I think in France."

