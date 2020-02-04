Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the round of 16 at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, having beaten Damir Dzumhur on Tuesday.

The Canadian struggled against his opponent, rallying from one set down to win 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the last match of the day.

Serbian Filip Krajinovic made his life easier, easing past Enzo Couacaud in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, Kazakh Alexander Bublik and Swedish Mikael Ymer also won their respective games and will advance to the next round.

The round of 32 wraps up on Wednesday as fellow Frenchmen Ugo Humbert, Richard Gasquet and Adrian Mannarino are all in action.