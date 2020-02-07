Match in Africa: Highlights, photos, results and reaction from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal charity event

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal faced each other again on the tennis court, and this time, it was for a cause important to both players.

The tennis stars took part in an exhibition match Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Cape Town, South Africa - billed Match in Africa 6 -- to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa. The foundation was hoping to top $1 million from the exhibition. It raised $3.5 million.

Before the main match, Federer and Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates teamed up to beat Nadal and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah 6-3 in a one-set doubles exhibition. Federer went on to beat his great rival Nadal, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the marquee three-set exhibition.

What: Match in Africa 6 exhibition match

Where: Cape Town Stadium (sellout crowd of 51,954), Cape Town, South Africa

When: Friday, Feb. 7

Results: Federer beats Nadal, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Replay: The exhibition match was televised on ESPN networks and the ESPN App in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. You can watch a replay of the event here.

Federer gives ball girl the chance of a lifetime Roger Federer surprises a ball girl with a chance to play a point in front of the record-breaking crowd at Cape Town Stadium.

Federer jokes with Trevor Noah about Nadal Roger Federer has a little fun with Trevor Noah and shares that Rafael Nadal might be better than him at trick shots.

Federer and Nadal in Cape Town

Before hitting the tennis court at Cape Town Stadium, Roger Federer toured schools across Africa before joining Nadal in Cape Town for promotional events and sessions with local children:

Roger Federer takes a welcome card from a young student at one of his foundation's schools in Windhoek, Namibia. Jens Honore / Roger Federer Foundation / AFP

Roger Federer met with teachers at an early childhood development center in Windhoek, Namibia, to learn firsthand how students are learning from his foundation's School Readiness Initiative. Jens Honore/Roger Federer Foundation/AFP via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal took part in a Roger Federer Foundation session with children in Cape Town. EPA/Nic Bothma

EPA/Nic Bothma

Fast forward to Friday, as the two tennis greats capped a whirlwind tour of Cape Town:

A sellout crowd of 51,954 came to Cape Town Stadium to watch the Match in Africa on Friday. Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Siya Kolisi, South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning captain, joined Trevor Noah for the event, presenting Federer with a team jersey with his name on the back. He was asked who he was supporting: "Definitely Team Roger. Sorry, Nadal, I love you, too." Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Roger Federer (from left), Trevor Noah, Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates took part in a one-set doubles match before the main event. EPA/Nic Bothma

Before the match, Federer revealed that, on the day of the exhibition, Nadal told him for the first time that he secretly cried for joy when Federer finally won the French Open in 2009. Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images