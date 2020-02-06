Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other again on the tennis court, and this time, it will be for a cause that is important to both players.

The tennis stars will play an exhibition match Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Cape Town, South Africa - billed Match in Africa 6 -- to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which focuses on children's education in Africa. According to the foundation's website, it has raised roughly $52 million and has helped educate over 1.5 million children in Switzerland and six African countries.

Federer and Nadal faced off in the inaugural Match in Africa back in 2010, when the two stars produced one infamous promotion video:

"This Match in Africa is a dream comes true," Federer said in a statement when the latest match was announced last year. "I will play in my mother's home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal. We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life. I feel privileged to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for my family and I."

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who participated in the event last year in Seattle, and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who is from Johannesburg, will join Federer and Nadal in Cape Town.

Here is how you can watch the event:

Details: Match in Africa 6

What: Match in Africa 6 exhibition match

Where: Cape Town Stadium (capacity of over 50,000), Cape Town, South Africa

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m. ET

How to watch the match

The exhibition match will be televised on ESPN networks and the ESPN App in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. Check local listings here.

Other ways to watch around the world: