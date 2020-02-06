Photo by JOHN DONEGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Frenchman Gregoire Barrere stunned No. 4 seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Wednesday.

Barrere, 25, battled to a 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 against the the world No. 23 after two hours and 34 minutes.

Canada's Vasek Pospisil also caused a shock after defeating countryman and No.3 seed Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 to secure a place in the last 16.

Richard Gasquet cruised past fellow Frenchman Gilles Simon winning 6-4, 6-2 for a place in the round of 16.

Gasquet will face Feliciano Lopez for a place in the quarterfinals after the Spaniard recorded a straight sets victory over Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Adrian Mannarino overcame Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-0, 6-7(7), 6-0 to set up a clash with top seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday.