        <
        >

          Open Sud de France: Grigor Dimitrov, Denis Shapovalov suffer shock exits

          Photo by JOHN DONEGAN/AFP via Getty Images
          5:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Frenchman Gregoire Barrere stunned No. 4 seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Wednesday.

          Barrere, 25, battled to a 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 against the the world No. 23 after two hours and 34 minutes.

          Canada's Vasek Pospisil also caused a shock after defeating countryman and No.3 seed Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 to secure a place in the last 16.

          Richard Gasquet cruised past fellow Frenchman Gilles Simon winning 6-4, 6-2 for a place in the round of 16.

          Gasquet will face Feliciano Lopez for a place in the quarterfinals after the Spaniard recorded a straight sets victory over Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

          Adrian Mannarino overcame Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-0, 6-7(7), 6-0 to set up a clash with top seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices