Croatia's Donna Vekic steamrolled America's Kristie Ahn 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the last-16 of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia on Tuesday.

Seventh-seed Vekic was matched by Ahn for most of the first set, twice breaking the American's serve, before the world No. 23 raced through a comfortable final set to claim victory.

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova rallied back from a dismal second set to defeat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-5, while Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck dominated Kristina Mladenovic 6-4,6-1.

Elsewhere, France's Oceane Dodin pulled off an upset victory over Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-2.