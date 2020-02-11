Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 and advance to the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who had his breakthrough season last year when he climbed up to world No. 17, nearly threw it away in the second set when he lost five games in a row before he regained his composure in the final set.